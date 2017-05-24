Rising Waves Lead to Extension of Cork-Newquay Route

Renowned Atlantic surf impacts on new direct route from Cork Airport.

As Cork Airport’s most recent summer route took off for Newquay, operated by Aer Lingus Regional, Cork Airport is delighted to announce that the route has been extended.

Due to its popularity, the route has been extended until 23rd September 2017. A key factor for this is the optimum surf conditions that peak in the UK’s, and indeed Europe’s, surfers’ paradise in the autumn month.

Cork, the South of Ireland and the Cornish town have a mutual love of surf and adventure, greatly influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which is making the new route so popular.

Newquay is placed as one of the top surfer destinations in Europe as a result of the well-known Cribbar Reef, challenging the very best of surfers’ skills and bravery year-round.

If the wild waves have you washed out, Newquay and the wider Cornwall region have endless natural beauty spots to meander through. Newquay really is the perfect destination for those seeking a close escape from home, as well as glorious and rugged natural beauty.

Seats to Newquay can be reserved on www.aerlingus.com