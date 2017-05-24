News

Rising Waves Lead to Extension of Cork-Newquay Route

Rising Waves Lead to Extension of Cork-Newquay Route

Renowned Atlantic surf impacts on new direct route from Cork Airport.

As Cork Airport’s most recent summer route took off for Newquay, operated by Aer Lingus Regional, Cork Airport is delighted to announce that the route has been extended.

Due to its popularity, the route has been extended until 23rd September 2017. A key factor for this is the optimum surf conditions that peak in the UK’s, and indeed Europe’s, surfers’ paradise in the autumn month.

Cork, the South of Ireland and the Cornish town have a mutual love of surf and adventure, greatly influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which is making the new route so popular.

Newquay is placed as one of the top surfer destinations in Europe as a result of the well-known Cribbar Reef, challenging the very best of surfers’ skills and bravery year-round.

If the wild waves have you washed out, Newquay and the wider Cornwall region have endless natural beauty spots to meander through. Newquay really is the perfect destination for those seeking a close escape from home, as well as glorious and rugged natural beauty.

Seats to Newquay can be reserved on www.aerlingus.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Finnair In-Flight Menus 1

Finnair Celebrates Finland’s Centenary with New In-flight Menus

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
CLIA 2016 Year In Review

CLIA Official 2016 Global Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 1

Cork Airport’s First Direct Transatlantic Route – a Closer Look

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 3

The Best of North America with WOW air

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 4

Be Blown Away in Chicago

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 5

‘The Heat is On’ as Cork Airport Gets Ready for Summer 2017

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 6

Cork Airport Hosts International Aviation Conference

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Business Class

One Week Left to Enter Boston with Aer Lingus Competition

Neil SteedmanMay 23, 2017
Read More
Travelport Digital 1

Travelport Digital: Mobile Travel Engagement for Airlines, TMCs and OTAs

Neil SteedmanMay 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland