Rising Waves Lead to Extension of Cork – Newquay Route

Renowned Atlantic surf impacts on new direct route from Cork Airport.

Following the successful launch to Newquay in Cornwall in 2017, Aer Lingus Regional will extend this service for a longer season in 2018, and add an additional 6% seat capacity to the route.

Due to its popularity, the route was extended in 2017 until 23rd September. A key factor for this was the optimum surf conditions that peak in the UK’s, and indeed Europe’s, surfer’s paradise in the autumn month. The additional seat capacity in 2018 will see the route operating from 9th May until 6th October 2018.

Cork, the South of Ireland and the Cornish town have a mutual love of surf and adventure, greatly influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which is making the new route so popular.

Newquay is placed as one of the top surfer destinations in Europe as a result of the well-known Cribbar Reef, challenging the very best of surfers’ skills and bravery year-round.

If the wild waves have you washed out, Newquay and the wider Cornwall region have endless natural beauty spots to meander through. Newquay really is the perfect destination for those seeking a close escape from home, as well as glorious and rugged natural beauty.

Seats to Newquay can be reserved on: www.aerlingus.com