RIU Hotels celebrates 20 years in Jamaica

RIU Hotels & Resorts celebrates its 20th anniversary in Jamaica. In 2001, the Spanish chain opened its first hotel in the country, the Riu Palace Tropical Bay in Negril.

From that moment, RIU’s commitment to the country has not stopped growing, and today it has six hotels in three different destinations (three in Montego Bay, two in Negril and one in Ocho Rios). In addition, that commitment is reflected in the renovation and refurbishment works that the chain has undertaken in Jamaica: today, RIU’s entire hotel portfolio there is either newly built or totally renovated.

The launch of the Riu Palace Tropical Bay was followed a year later by Riu Negril. After that, RIU carried on investing in other regions in the country, and opened Riu Ocho Rios in 2005. Two years later, in 2007, came the opening of Riu Montego Bay, its first hotel in that part of the country. Over the years, and including the recent renovation of Riu Montego Bay in December 2020, the hotel chain has continued to invest in improving the infrastructure of all its hotels, as well as building two new hotels: Riu Palace Jamaica and Riu Reggae (which opened in 2013 and 2016 in Montego Bay).

At present, RIU Hotels has more than 3,300 rooms and more than 6,700 beds in the country. Due to the pandemic, RIU had to close its hotels in March 2020, but a few months later it was able to return to action. The first to reopen its doors was Riu Ocho Rios in June, and now the Riu Palace Jamaica and Riu Montego Bay are also in operation, all implementing the protocols set out in the RIU Hotels Post-COVID Manual.

