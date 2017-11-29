News

Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin Celebrates 200th Anniversary

The Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin welcomed more than 250 guests to the celebration of the hotel’s 200th anniversary. The party was also a chance to present the historic hotel after all the improvements and modernisation work undertaken by Riu Hotels & Resorts in recent months.

The hotel currently has 322 rooms and by February 2018 it will have 340. The Gresham has hosted the most glamorous film stars and top international executives and as a testament to those golden years, the suites still bear the names of figures such as Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor and President Eisenhower.

When Riu acquired the building in September 2016, it chose to maintain the name of the hotel out of respect for its long history and the importance it has for the city and its people. At the same time, it decided to introduce a series of improvements and modern features to restore the hotel’s amenities and décor to the level of a quality 4-star hotel.

The hotel is the second in the Riu Plaza line in Europe, along with the Riu Plaza Berlin, inaugurated in September 2015, and the sixth hotel of the brand. The Riu Plaza Panama, Riu Plaza Guadalajara, Riu Plaza Miami Beach and Riu Plaza New York Times Square complete the current list of Riu Hotels & Resorts’ urban hotels.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

