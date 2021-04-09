News

Riviera Removes Ireland Stop from Summer Cruises

Riviera Removes Ireland Stop from Summer Cruises

UK river and yacht cruise specialist Riviera Travel has cancelled its Irish cruise itinerary and removed its Donegal stop from its remaining 2021 summer sailings. First announced in late February, the eight-day Cruising the Emerald Isle trip aboard the recently refurbished 158-passenger MS Seaventure has now been transferred to the Cruising Scotland’s Highlands and Islands itinerary, with all stops in the Republic cancelled due to ongoing travel restrictions that look unlikely to be lifted by the summer.

Riviera confirmed on Thursday, April 8, that all four of its British Isles sailings would feature ports in the UK – meaning that the Donegal call on its Cruising Scotland’s Highlands and Islands would now be changed to Belfast.

“Guests can therefore book without any travel limitation concerns,” said Riviera.

The eight-day cruises, Riviera’s first in UK waters, will depart from Edinburgh and Greenock and offer daily port stops in Aberdeen, Inverness, Orkney, Oban, the Outer Hebrides and Belfast. Tours include visits to Loch Ness, Balmoral and the Titanic Visitor Centre in Belfast amongst others.

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Wants to See Your Pets!

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Jet2 Pushes Restart to Late June Due to ‘Lack of Clarity’

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Silversea to Require All Crew and Guests to be Fully Vaccinated

Michael FloodApril 9, 2021
Read More

Florida to Sue US Government Over Cruise Shutdown

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Celestyal Cruises to Expand Fleet Deployment this Summer

Michael FloodApril 9, 2021
Read More

Which Attraction Has the Best Connectivity?

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean and Aer Lingus Barbados Cruise & Stay Update

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Certain Sailings

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

ABTA Responds to Global Taskforce Framework for Restarting Travel

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn