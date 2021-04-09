Riviera Removes Ireland Stop from Summer Cruises

UK river and yacht cruise specialist Riviera Travel has cancelled its Irish cruise itinerary and removed its Donegal stop from its remaining 2021 summer sailings. First announced in late February, the eight-day Cruising the Emerald Isle trip aboard the recently refurbished 158-passenger MS Seaventure has now been transferred to the Cruising Scotland’s Highlands and Islands itinerary, with all stops in the Republic cancelled due to ongoing travel restrictions that look unlikely to be lifted by the summer.

Riviera confirmed on Thursday, April 8, that all four of its British Isles sailings would feature ports in the UK – meaning that the Donegal call on its Cruising Scotland’s Highlands and Islands would now be changed to Belfast.

“Guests can therefore book without any travel limitation concerns,” said Riviera.

The eight-day cruises, Riviera’s first in UK waters, will depart from Edinburgh and Greenock and offer daily port stops in Aberdeen, Inverness, Orkney, Oban, the Outer Hebrides and Belfast. Tours include visits to Loch Ness, Balmoral and the Titanic Visitor Centre in Belfast amongst others.