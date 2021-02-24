Riviera Travel Offers First-Ever Irish Cruise Itinerary

UK river and yacht cruise specialist Riviera Travel is offering an Irish cruise itinerary for the first time. The eight-day Cruising the Emerald Isle trip aboard the recently refurbished 158-passenger MS Seaventure will depart from Greenock in Scotland and take in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny, Galway and Donegal.

Tours on offer include Kilkenny Castle, Kylemore Abbey, a guided walking tour of Belfast with entry to the Titanic museum, access to Trinity College, and a visit to Connemara.

The Irish trip is being sold alongside a Cruising Scotland’s Highlands & Islands itinerary that will depart Edinburgh and take in Aberdeen and Balmoral Castle before heading to Inverness, Orkney, Oban, the Outer Hebrides and then over to Ireland, stopping in County Donegal.

The expedition-ready Seaventure is the only one of its size that will cruise Ireland or Britain.

Katja Hildebrandt, Riviera’s head of product, cruise and worldwide, said: “Both cruises offer a unique insight into these countries, as passengers can explore ports inaccessible to larger ships for a much more authentic experience.

“We’ve made our name offering premium river and yacht cruise experiences, so we’re very excited to be taking this know-how to the ocean and can’t wait to hear feedback from agents and guests.”

Both itineraries can be booked back-to-back for an extended 15-day voyage.