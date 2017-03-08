News

Rocky Mountaineer Extends Stay & Play Offer

Rocky Mountaineer has announced the extension of its exclusive Stay & Play offer for a limited time. In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Rocky Mountaineer is offering up to £350 in added value per couple for qualifying bookings of eight days or longer, and £180 for five to seven days.

Guests booking between 6th – 31st March 2017 can apply their credit to dining, sightseeing and more, helping tailor their Canadian adventure to their passions and preferences.

Rocky Mountaineer operates four routes, each with its own distinctive highlights, and has more than 65 vacation packages to choose from. Guests can add extra hotel nights in Seattle, Vancouver, Victoria or Calgary; luxury hotel dining; a pre- or post-tour Alaska cruise; transfer service and activities. Excursions could include navigating the Howe Sound in a zodiac boat to find seals, eagles and maybe even orca; driving along the Icefields Parkway between Banff and Jasper, or stepping off on to the Athabasca glacier and marveling at the massive Canadian Rockies at every angle.

One of the many eligible holiday packages is the spectacular Western Explorer, travelling between Vancouver and Jasper, Lake Louise, Banff, and Calgary. The eight days/seven nights holiday (priced from £1,763.44 per person) includes two days onboard the train, seven nights’ hotel accommodation, tours and activities, together offering a stunning mountain adventure through the Rockies.

The maximum credit of £350 is exclusively applicable to qualifying 2017 Rocky Mountaineer packages of eight days or more in GoldLeaf or SilverLeaf Service on select dates between April and October 2017.

