Rocky Mountaineer Appoints Sarah Revell for Irish Market

Rocky Mountaineer, the world’s largest privately owned luxury tourist train, has announced the appointment of Sarah Revell to the newly created role of Training & Sales Account Executive.

Sarah joins the UK team with responsibility for the Irish market, where she will focus on building partner relations with B2B operators and business development, in addition to growing Rocky Mountaineer’s brand awareness in the country.

Patrick Ryan, Rocky Mountaineer’s Director of Sales EMEA, said: “We created this new role within our EMEA sales team to increase Rocky Mountaineer’s presence in the Irish market and help develop our relationships with agents. We are confident that Sarah will contribute to our continued success in Ireland and are pleased to welcome her to the team.”

Sarah brings with her a wealth of experience gained over 10 years within the travel and hospitality industry. She previously worked as Business Development Manager for Club Med and at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler, giving her a strong connection with the UK and Canadian markets.