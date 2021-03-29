Roger Federer New Brand Ambassador for Swiss Tourism

After years of positively representing Switzerland through his sporting excellence and friendly, down-to-earth manner, Roger Federer has entered into a long-term cooperation with the Swiss national tourism board, Switzerland Tourism (ST).

Roger Federer and ST will together develop initiatives to promote Switzerland globally. The support is much needed at this time, emerging from the biggest tourism crisis since the Second World War.

Nobody is more equipped to do so than this iconic personality wearing the Swiss Flag, officials at ST are convinced. “This is a perfect match, because Switzerland and its unblemished nature have clearly contributed to Roger’s unprecedented career” explains ST’s CEO, Martin Nydegger. “I have always felt, whenever I step on the court, I am representing Switzerland.

Whenever it says my name, there is a Swiss flag next to it. I have been very proud to do that for the first 22 years I have been on tour, and it will always be like that. To join forces with ST now is a logical step for me” says Roger Federer in a conversation with Nydegger. Both are excited to start this long-term partnership.