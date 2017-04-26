Romance and Culture are in Abundance in Verona, Italy

Verona, the home of one of the most famous Shakespearean plays, Romeo and Juliet, is now available from Cork Airport. As part of an exciting and varied summer season, travellers can now fly to the Italian city with Volotea, from June to September.

Though situated an hour away from the more popular tourist destination of Venice, many people consider Verona a more relaxed, pleasant place to visit. It makes the perfect base for holidaymakers to wander and explore the rugged and sun-kissed landscape of Italy.

Medieval charm and mystique still very much encapsulate the cobbled streets of Verona. Each year, over 500,000 visitors frequent Juliet’s house to re-enact the famous balcony scene. However, a trip to Verona will certainly not end in tragedy, with an abundance of traditional Italian cuisine and culture to immerse oneself in.

Seats to Verona can be booked on www.volotea.com