Romantic Destinations from TUI Ireland

Love has been in the air as St Valentine’s Day is celebrated, so TUI Ireland has come up with some romantic destinations.

Still looking to treat the one you love to something extra-special this February? Why not whisk them away on a romantic break? It’s easy to get caught up in life’s daily struggles, stressing over things that don’t matter. When you’re busy just trying to keep up with the daily grind, finding time for romance isn’t always on the top of your priority list. So, jetting off on a romantic break could be just what you both need to reconnect and leave those winter blues behind. The TUI Ireland team has a selection of romantic getaways to choose from. Looking for a little inspiration?

Check out some of these top picks for the best romantic destinations:

  • 16-Apr-19, Cork to Costa Del Sol, Hotel Nerja Club, Nerja, 3*, HB, 7 nights from €699pps
  • 15-May-19, Dublin to Costa Blanca, Port Fiesta Park, Benidorm, 3*, HB, 10 nights from €699pps
  • 06-Jun-19, Dublin to Sicily, Hotel Villa Bianca/Principe, Taormina Mare, 3*, BB, 7 nights from €709pps
  • 09-Jun-19, Dublin to Croatia, Hotel Uvala, Dubrovnik, 4*, HB, 7 nights from €939pps
  • 08-Jun-19, Dublin to Italy, Hotel Virginia, Lake Garda, 3*, BB, 7 nights €609pps
