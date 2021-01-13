News

Rose Hynes appointed as Chairperson of the Irish Aviation Authority

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has welcomed the appointment of Rose Hynes as the Chairperson of the Board of the IAA. The announcement was made by the Minister for Transport, Eamonn Ryan TD.

Welcoming the appointment,Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said:

“The IAA looks forward to working with Rose Hynes as the Chairperson of the IAA. Her experience in the aviation sector including as Chairperson of the Shannon Group/Shannon Airport will be an important asset to the Board and indeed to the management and staff of the IAA.

“The IAA has always been about providing a safe, high quality, customer-focused service.Rose Hynes will now play a key role in the continued evolution of the Company, particularly as we face the challenges brought about by COVID-19, for the IAA and the aviation sector.She will also guide us through the important restructuring of the IAA’s responsibilities, which is expected to conclude this year. I look forward to working with the new Chairperson to ensure we continue to maintain our position as a leading service provider in Europe.”

Following her appointment,Hynes said, “I am delighted to have been appointed by the Minister for Transport, Eamonn Ryan TD as the Chairman of the IAA and I look forward to working with the CEO, the Board and all at the IAA.

