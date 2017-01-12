News

Ross is Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico December Winner

Ross is Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico December Winner

Blue Insurance has announced that the winner of the December ‘Polo Magnifico’ draw is Ross Waters, Tour America.

‘Polo Magnifico’, in association with Frank Keane Volkswagen, started in April 2016 and runs until March 2017. The competition is giving one lucky travel agent or broker the chance to take home a brand new Volkswagen Polo. All you have to do to enter is become one of the 12 monthly winners by selling travel insurance policies. Every five policies sold each month automatically gets you one entry into the monthly draw. Make sure you have your own unique login to make your bookings count.

You can also avail of a bonus place at the final by posting, to Facebook or Twitter, a funny picture or video of yourself with a car and the hashtag #DontRenewUnlessItsBlue. Each of the 12 monthly winners, as well as the one bonus winner, will take home an iPad Mini for their troubles and be invited to the Grand Final in Dublin in April 2017 to compete for the Volkswagen Polo.

Visit www.blueinsurance.ie/AgentLogin for more information on the competition.

