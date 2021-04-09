News

Royal Caribbean and Aer Lingus Barbados Cruise & Stay Update

Get the latest updates on the incredible Cruise & Stay options available with Royal Caribbean from Bridgetown, Barbados from December 2021.

Royal Caribbean are teaming up with some of Barbados’ best resorts to show you all that is on offer for your guests when they choose a Cruise & Stay with Royal Caribbean in Winter ‘21/Spring ‘22! Join Royal Caribbean, along with their partners Aer Lingus, to learn about the best packages and offers available for your customers.

Joining them will be Turtle Beach Hotel and Sea Breeze Beach House Barbados to show you what they have to offer on the stay element, along with the Barbados Tourist Board to bring you the best that Barbados has to offer.

You’ll also get the latest info on Aer Lingus’ new route via Manchester, making Barbados even more accessible!

When: Tuesday, 13th April 2021 11:30am

Where: Webex Online

How: Register here – https://rccl.webex.com/rccl/onstage/g.php?MTID=e334783c68f8c04a8942d0b25c4ae6092

 

