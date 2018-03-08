Royal Caribbean International Announces 2019 ex-Southampton Sailings

Royal Caribbean International has announced its ex-UK sailings for 2019, which are now on sale to Crown and Anchor members and to the general public.

Independence of the Seas will continue to call Southampton her home for the 2019 season following her return to the UK this May after a multi-million pound makeover. The news means holidaymakers can enjoy Independence’s new family features with the added convenience of sailing from Southampton. Other new features include Sky Pad – a brand new virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience that transports guests to another time and planet via a virtual reality headset; an interactive waterpark, Splashaway Bay, which will be bigger and better than ever before; Puzzle Break, an all-new Escape Room; and a glow-in-the-dark Laser Tag arena.

Explorer of the Seas will also return to the UK in 2019, replacing Navigator of the Seas. One of Royal Caribbean International’s Voyager class ships, Explorer will give guests the chance to visit breathtaking destinations around Europe and, for the very first time, will call at the picturesque ports of Florence, Naples and Stockholm.