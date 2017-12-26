Royal Caribbean announces a really big sale

Book an eligible stateroom between 19th December 2017 and 5th March 2018 on selected 2018 sailings for Buy One Get One Half Price cruise fares, plus 25 per cent off third and fourth guests and it’s all inclusive, with the first two guests receiving the All Inclusive Deluxe Beverage package on eligible sailings* .These fares will include the All Inclusive Deluxe Beverage package for first and second guests on selected sailings to Europe, the Caribbean and on sailings from Southampton. A free of charge Refreshment Beverage package will also available for third and fourth passengers on selected Caribbean holidays. The offer even applies to sailings on board Symphony of the Seas, which will become the world’s largest cruise ship when she sets sail in April 2018, boasting the most cutting-edge, customization and digitally enhanced experiences in the entire Royal Caribbean fleet. The ship will offer guests the ultimate family holiday, with exciting new family-friendly features including the Ultimate Family Suite, an epic glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena and Puzzle Break where teams will race against the clock to escape the submarine-themed room. Symphony of the Seas also features specialty dining such as Royal Caribbean’s first New England-style seafood restaurant, Hooked, and El Loco Fresh, where guests can enjoy mouth-watering tacos and burritos. What’s more, selected itineraries on Independence of the Seas, voted the best ship sailing from Southampton** are also featured in the promotion. Following her upcoming multi-million pound makeover, Independence will offer guests thrilling new activities including the bigger and better interactive Splashaway Bay, an Escape Room and a Laser Tag arena. Exciting dining additions include Izumi, the exotic Asian-inspired restaurant where guests can enjoy skilled hibachi chefs cooking table side on Teppanyaki grills, and the new ‘Fish & Ships’ restaurant that will offer quintessentially British seaside treats. As an added New Year bonus, guests will benefit from free gratuities on eligible sailings from Southampton, including Independence of the Seas. Please note: All offers are for selected sailings only and subject to availability. Full terms and conditions apply and can be found at www.royalcaribbean.ie/terms-and-conditions/. For more information on Royal Caribbean International or to book, visit www.royalcaribbean.ie or call 0844 493 4005 At Royal Caribbean, our aim is to take the ordinary and make it extraordinary. We are the pioneers of many firsts at sea, offering a playground of incredible experiences both off and on board. With a fleet of 24 innovative and spectacular ships that visit 250 destinations over 77 countries and six continents, we truly have a holiday to suit everyone. We are revolutionising the cruise industry to make sure that every holiday with Royal Caribbean is like no other. Whether that’s wowing guests with our robotic bartenders, exhilarating them with our skydiving and surfing simulators, or thrilling them with breathtaking destinations, we want to help them create unforgettable stories that they can tell over and over again. What’s more, Royal Caribbean was recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2016 – a distinction granted to only 130 companies – highlighting our continued commitment and dedication to putting sustainability into the heart of our business. Even better, Irish consumers and travel agents think we’re doing great things too – in 2016, Royal Caribbean was awarded “Best General Cruise Line” at the Irish Travel Trade Awards and more recently awarded “Best General Cruise Company” at the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards, as well as being named “Ireland’s Favourite Cruise Line” by readers of the Irish Independent.