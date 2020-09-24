Royal Caribbean announces updates to 2021 Summer cruises

Royal Caribbean International today provides an update to its 2021 summer cruises, announcing upcoming changes in itineraries and homeports. Tapping market research and valuable feedback from guests and travel partners, the cruise line has adjusted its schedule with the goal of providing guests with greater variety for their 2021 adventures.

Highlights of the updated summer cruises for 2021 include new 4- and 5-night Mediterranean getaways from Barcelona, and more island time in the Caribbean with ships sailing from additional, popular U.S. cruise ports next summer including Tampa, Fla. and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The new itineraries combined with Royal Caribbean ships and crew will deliver the signature holiday experience that guests know and love. Most importantly, the global cruise line is applying the best available public health, science and engineering insights to deliver a safer and healthier cruise holiday.

Guests with confirmed bookings between April and November 2021 and whose cruises are affected by these changes are being notified directly. These existing bookings are covered by Royal Caribbean’s Cruise with Confidence program.

New Itineraries and Homeports

Europe

· Adventure of the Seas, which was previously scheduled to sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm, will head for Barcelona to sail a mix of new 4- and 5-night Mediterranean itineraries to historic destinations like La Spezia and Rome, Italy; Ajaccio, Nice and Marseille, France; and Palma and Ibiza, Spain.

· Jewel of the Seas, originally planned to homeport in Amsterdam and Barcelona, will now sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm on 7-night cruises calling on Northern Europe’s picturesque ports of Helsinki, Finland; Tallinn, Estonia; and Visby, Sweden.

The Caribbean

· Independence of the Seas, originally sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. offering 3- and 4-night cruises, will now make the neighbouring city of Miami her home for the summer season and offer a combination of 6- and 8-night cruises to the Southern and Western Caribbean, visiting far-flung islands including Aruba and Curacao.

· Vision of the Seas¸ previously planned to sail from Barcelona, will sail from San Juan, offering a new summer program from the island of enchantment. She will offer 7-night Southern Caribbean itineraries to exotic destinations like Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; St. John’s, Antigua; Castries, St. Lucia; and Bridgetown, Barbados.

· Brilliance of the Seas will stay in Tampa for the summer offering a new drive to port for guests. She will sail 4-, 5- and 7-night cruises to the Caribbean, elevating Caribbean summer sailings from Florida’s west coast.

Royal Caribbean’s other summer 2021 cruises will sail on as planned in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Visiting more than 200 destinations in over 50 countries with 27 ships, next summer’s highlights span the globe.

In Europe, new ship Odyssey of the Seas will join Anthem and Harmony of the Seas and make its debut in Rome to kick off its inaugural Europe season. Over in Alaska, the region will see the cruise line’s biggest season yet with four ships, including newcomer Quantum of the Seas. The warmer temps in the Caribbean bring holidaymakers variety in itineraries, destinations and ships with newly amplified favourites like Mariner and Navigator of the Seas sailing 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday itineraries to The Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Oasis of the Seas cruising from the New York area for the first time. In Asia, guests can sail the region’s newest ship, Spectrum of the Seas, offering 4- and 5-night sailings from Shanghai and visiting Japan.