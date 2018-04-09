News

Royal Caribbean International is Chasing the Family Market

Royal Caribbean International had more than 200 Irish trade on board a preview sailing of its newest ship, Symphony of the Seas, from Barcelona. “We are delighted to have our key trade partners onboard,” said Ben Bouldin, Managing Director UK & Ireland. They know what a good ship this is and we are totally committed to work with Irish travel agents.

Ben Bouldin, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Royal Caribbean International

“Already 20 % of Irish bookings for this year are for Symphony of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona. Royal Caribbean International has consistently maintained its position as the market leader on the island of Ireland. However, the market is changing and, despite increased competition, we have retained market share. In fact, Northern Ireland is the strongest performer in the region.

Fiona Flaherty and Caroline O’Toole from Fahy Travel were on board Symphony of the Seas.

“One of the challenges we are facing is to tackle the growing family market. We have a quality product that is second to none and this is a growth area for us.”

He added that 40% of guests from Ireland are new to cruising,

Michela Banks from RCI  was busy looking after Irish agents on board.

40% of Irish guests are going to the Caribbean – whereas in comparison only 14% of UK guests are choosing the Caribbean.

Enjoying the broadway show”Hairspray”on Symphony of the Seas were MaryKing,Worldchoice,Katherina McMullan,Michelle Mcdonagh,and Martin Skelly all with Navan Travel  joined by Yvonne O’Donoghue,O’Donoghue Travel.

He sees further growth to the Caribbean now that Aer Lingus is flying from Dublin non-stop to Miami.,he also welcomes the new route by Aer Lingus to Seattle which will open up

the Alaska gateway for RCI.

Mary McGrath,TUI Kilkenny is welcomed on board by Jennifer Callister from RCI>

When asked was he optimistic about the future for cruising he said “RCI have 10 new ships on order for delivery over the next 10 years.”

Now that’s confidence in the product.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

