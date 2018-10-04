Royal Caribbean Club Rewards Has Enhanced Booking Incentives

Royal Caribbean International has announced that Club Rewards members can earn up to £20 per booking, as part of a new tiered booking scheme, based on the grade of stateroom sold. The new tiers have been introduced to celebrate the award-winning loyalty scheme’s fourth birthday and mark the first change to the £5 per booking incentive since its launch.

Club Rewards members booking a Royal Caribbean International sailing will now receive:

£5 when booking an Interior or Ocean View Stateroom

£7.50 when booking a Balcony Stateroom

£10 when booking a Suite

Pushing the reward potential further, for every 2019 Caribbean sailing booked these amounts will be doubled

Since its launch, Club Rewards has grown into one of the travel industry’s leading agent incentive schemes, with almost 370,000 bookings registered to date. In addition to the increased booking incentives, members will also enjoy refreshed exclusive tier benefits, with Holiday Cash Back now:

£100 for Blue tier members

£200 for Gold tier members (with an exclusive ‘welcome to Gold’ gift)

£300 for Platinum tier members (with an exclusive ‘welcome to Platinum’ gift)

The Birthday Bonus will continue to offer:

£10 for Blue tier members

£25 for Gold tier members

£25 for Platinum tier members

Stay tuned to www.myclubroyal.co.uk for more information on the refreshed tier benefits. Full terms and conditions apply and can be found on the website.