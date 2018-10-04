News

Royal Caribbean Club Rewards Has Enhanced Booking Incentives

Royal Caribbean Club Rewards Has Enhanced Booking Incentives

Royal Caribbean International has announced that Club Rewards members can earn up to £20 per booking, as part of a new tiered booking scheme, based on the grade of stateroom sold. The new tiers have been introduced to celebrate the award-winning loyalty scheme’s fourth birthday and mark the first change to the £5 per booking incentive since its launch.

Club Rewards members booking a Royal Caribbean International sailing will now receive:

  • £5 when booking an Interior or Ocean View Stateroom
  • £7.50 when booking a Balcony Stateroom
  • £10 when booking a Suite
  • Pushing the reward potential further, for every 2019 Caribbean sailing booked these amounts will be doubled

Since its launch, Club Rewards has grown into one of the travel industry’s leading agent incentive schemes, with almost 370,000 bookings registered to date. In addition to the increased booking incentives, members will also enjoy refreshed exclusive tier benefits, with Holiday Cash Back now:

  • £100 for Blue tier members
  • £200 for Gold tier members (with an exclusive ‘welcome to Gold’ gift)
  • £300 for Platinum tier members (with an exclusive ‘welcome to Platinum’ gift)

The Birthday Bonus will continue to offer:

  • £10 for Blue tier members
  • £25 for Gold tier members
  • £25 for Platinum tier members

Stay tuned to www.myclubroyal.co.uk for more information on the refreshed tier benefits. Full terms and conditions apply and can be found on the website.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

CAR to Establish Passenger Advisory Group with Guidelines for Passenger Engagement

Neil SteedmanOctober 4, 2018
Read More

Gatwick Follows Shannon Lead by Opening Europe’s Second Sensory Room

Neil SteedmanOctober 4, 2018
Read More

New Dublin to Bordeaux Service Next Summer

Neil SteedmanOctober 4, 2018
Read More

WestJet and Hope Air Give Thanks and Hope at Thanksgiving

Neil SteedmanOctober 4, 2018
Read More

Last-Minute Autumn Getaways with Haven Holidays from £99

Michael FloodOctober 4, 2018
Read More

British Airways is Planning New Staff Uniforms

Michael FloodOctober 4, 2018
Read More

Michelin Announces This Year’s Bib Gourmand Awards

Michael FloodOctober 4, 2018
Read More

Leah is September Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Neil SteedmanOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Tim Roddy Wins Turkish Airlines Golf at K Club

Ian BloomfieldOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland