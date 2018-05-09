News

Royal Caribbean Cruises Enhances Espresso Reservation System

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has introduced another feature to its agent reservation system, Espresso. Travel professionals are now able to go online to seamlessly transfer one or more individual client bookings into their group reservations with Royal Caribbean’s three major brands, meaning more benefits for the guest and the travel partner, and making group travel reservations easier than ever.

The newest automated functionality is designed to save agents valuable time, shifting more flexibility and control into their hands and turning multiple phone calls into three easy steps. First introduced in 2015, Espresso delivers an extensive roster of resources specially designed to offer an intuitive booking experience based on travel partners’ feedback. This latest update follows the most recent line-up of features RCL has introduced, the most popular being the ability to book into headquarter groups (a co-operative of travel agencies); seamlessly redeem, share and purchase group amenity points (GAP); and the side-by-side comparison of individual and groups pricing and availability.

Espresso’s tools and features have been welcomed by the travel agent community, with more slated to be introduced this year. Travel professionals can learn more about the benefits of Espresso’s latest features by visiting bookespresso.com/efficiency.

