Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited launches ‘RCL Cares’

Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited (Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises) has launched a new online hub ‘RCL Cares’ to support UK and Ireland Trade Partners in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative follows the recent success of a similar US program, which has already assisted thousands of travel professionals across U.S. territories.

RCL Cares offers information ranging from wellbeing support for families to links to UK government and ABTA advice to businesses, trade FAQs and contact details for sales support teams. The latest corporate messaging from RCL, alongside details of the RCL Cruise with Confidence policy, will also be made available. Over time the hub will continue to be updated with Group news and additional support measures, in line with the ever-changing economic and political landscape.

Ben Bouldin, Vice President EMEA, RCL comments: “We can’t emphasise enough how integral our trade partners are to our business and how valued they are to us, which is why we have launched RCL Cares; a centralised platform to make it as easy as possible for our trade partners to find the information they need.”

Jo Rzymowska, Vice President & Managing Director EMEA, Celebrity Cruises adds: “This is one of the most challenging periods our industry has seen and naturally we want to support our trade partners in any way that we can. Whether that’s by sharing our latest branded content, updated policies or even supporting with wellbeing activities for the family, we hope RCL Cares will help ease the pressure during this difficult time.”

Peter Shanks, Managing Director UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa, Silversea Cruises says: “We are all in this together with our valued trade partners and we are committed to supporting them through these difficult times. RCL Cares says exactly that – we care about our trade partners.”

David Duff, Commercial Director, Azamara Club Cruises comments: “If we can take any positives from this challenging time, I hope that it willbring us even closer to our trade partners via initiatives such as RCL Cares. We will continue to build on this site, using the platform to offer any support we can.”