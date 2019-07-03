News

Royal Caribbean Cruises Orders Third Icon-class Ship

Royal Caribbean Cruises Orders Third Icon-class Ship

Royal Caribbean Cruises has announced that it has entered into an agreement with shipbuilder Meyer Turku to order a third Icon-class ship for delivery in 2025. The order is contingent on financing. The ship will join its two sister ships – to be delivered in 2022 and 2024 – in Royal Caribbean International’s fleet.

“We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Icon-class fleet that affirms our commitment to clean-power technologies at sea,” said Richard Fain, Chairman, Royal Caribbean Cruises. “We have designed a class of ships powered by liquefied natural gas that leverages the latest, environmentally-friendly applications. We believe that innovative shipbuilding can reduce our carbon footprint and boost energy efficiencies to help to build a cleaner future.”

“These are exciting times for Royal Caribbean, and we have an incredible partner in Meyer Turku to bring to life now three vessels of what will be a remarkable class of ships,” said Michael Bayley, Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean International. “Building on our vision with the addition of a third order is a testament to our confidence in the innovative design and energy-efficient technology and engineering that will, without a doubt, make Icon class a game changer.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Dublin Airport and Tech Start-up Deliver a Global First

Neil SteedmanJuly 3, 2019
Read More

Bellini Cocktails and Hot Towels with Delta Air Lines

Neil SteedmanJuly 3, 2019
Read More

Merlin Entertainments Agrees to Acquisition by Lego-led Consortium

Neil SteedmanJuly 2, 2019
Read More

WestJet, Delta Air Lines Obtain Canadian Clearance for Transborder Joint Venture

Neil SteedmanJuly 2, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Offers 25% Off Sailings to Britain, 15% Off Sailings to France

Neil SteedmanJuly 2, 2019
Read More

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Appoints New Chief Executive

Neil SteedmanJuly 2, 2019
Read More

Modernised Voyager of the Seas to Debut in South Pacific

Neil SteedmanJuly 2, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Now Flies Dublin-Minneapolis-St Paul

Michael FloodJuly 2, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries is Official Partner for Center Parcs Longford Forest

Neil SteedmanJuly 2, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland