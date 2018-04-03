Royal Caribbean Delivery Ceremony Welcomes Symphony of the Seas

Thirty-six months, 4,700 shipbuilders and crew, and one common goal: to deliver the ultimate family adventure. Royal Caribbean International honoured the instrumental project team of Symphony of the Seas during the highly anticipated delivery event at STX France shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France (see here.)

Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean International; Richard Fain, Chairman and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd; and Laurent Castaing, General Manager, STX France, led the traditional flag-changing ceremony, which symbolises the ship’s official delivery from the ship builder to Royal Caribbean. The maritime ritual was followed by a celebration of the industry’s best, the crew whose hard work and meticulous collaboration came together to create the world’s largest cruise ship.

“Symphony of the Seas is the latest example of how our people work to push the envelope of innovation with each new ship,” said Richard Fain. “The Oasis Class has been a trend-setting design, but the team has evolved the design to build on that success to provide even more incredible family adventures. We are thankful to have a partner in STX France that is every bit as ambitious as we are about building technologically advanced ships.”

“It is a proud and exhilarating moment to welcome a new member to the family. Thanks to our stellar crew and partners at STX France, we now are ready to embark on this new boundless adventure that comes to life on Symphony of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley. “Symphony will take family vacationing to an all new level with energy and options never before found in one place. This ship is the perfect blend of our greatest hits we know guests love and a lineup of vibrant, new restaurants, activities and unparalleled entertainment – all purposefully designed around vacationers’ preferences.”

“Today is a day of pride for me, all STX France and sub-contractor teams as we hand over Symphony of the Seas to her owner as the largest cruise ship ever built,” said Laurent Castaing. “Symphony will leave Saint-Nazaire yard as the ultimate example of our progress-driven spirit and commitment to innovation, which are at the heart of our partnership with Royal Caribbean, which is always challenging us in this direction.”

The 25th ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, Symphony of the Seas is 228,081 gross registered tons, measures 238 feet tall, and spans 1,188 feet long. She will welcome 5,518 guests at double occupancy in 2,759 staterooms, including 28 additional balcony rooms that overlook the ocean or signature Boardwalk neighbourhood. One Oasis Class ship, seven distinctive neighborhoods, the tallest slide at sea with the Ultimate Abyss and countless adventures for guests of all ages, the family adventure of a lifetime has surprises at every turn:

New Culinary Adventures

Hooked Seafood : This upscale eatery atop of the world’s largest cruise ship in the Solarium serves up the real taste of New England-inspired seafood and unparalleled ocean vistas to match. Approachable and unassuming, the menu offers classic coastal favourites, such as lobster rolls, crab claws, signature fish sandwich, and a raw bar where oysters are shucked to order.

: This upscale eatery atop of the world’s largest cruise ship in the Solarium serves up the real taste of New England-inspired seafood and unparalleled ocean vistas to match. Approachable and unassuming, the menu offers classic coastal favourites, such as lobster rolls, crab claws, signature fish sandwich, and a raw bar where oysters are shucked to order. Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade : Stretching the length of a reimagined Boardwalk, now touting fresh energy and swagger, the whole family can watch the home team play across 31 big-screen TVs, during the day and into the late night. The indoor and outdoor arcade, packed with over 20 games, offers the opportunity for friendly competition. The on-point menu of classic American bar food features everything from wings, burgers and popcorn shrimp to picture-perfect sundaes; as well as craft beers and cocktails.

: Stretching the length of a reimagined Boardwalk, now touting fresh energy and swagger, the whole family can watch the home team play across 31 big-screen TVs, during the day and into the late night. The indoor and outdoor arcade, packed with over 20 games, offers the opportunity for friendly competition. The on-point menu of classic American bar food features everything from wings, burgers and popcorn shrimp to picture-perfect sundaes; as well as craft beers and cocktails. El Loco Fresh : Made-to-order tacos and burritos wrapped with fresh tortillas are among the Mexican ‘street food’ favourites that will hit the spot for adventure seekers looking to fuel up with minimal downtime.

: Made-to-order tacos and burritos wrapped with fresh tortillas are among the Mexican ‘street food’ favourites that will hit the spot for adventure seekers looking to fuel up with minimal downtime. Sugar Beach: The signature candy and ice cream shop is the sweet spot on the Boardwalk with more than 100 types of candies, a lineup of ice cream flavours and even DIY activities for the aspiring culinary artist.

New Ways to Play

Battle for Planet Z: Royal Caribbean’s first glow-in-the-dark laser tag game brings two teams of eight head-to-head in an out-of-this-world adventure to determine who will claim the last planet in the galaxy.

Royal Caribbean’s first glow-in-the-dark laser tag game brings two teams of eight head-to-head in an out-of-this-world adventure to determine who will claim the last planet in the galaxy. Escape the Rubicon: In the ultimate race against the clock, friends old and new must band together in the Rubicon submarine – a sophisticated, custom-built escape room – to solve a collection of puzzles before time runs out.

Unparalleled Family Accommodations

Ultimate Family Suite: A two-level, 1,346-sq ft suite filled with awesome thrills offers more than enough room for the whole family – and friends – to come together and catch up on ‘me time’. Features include an in-room slide, a private cinema with an 85” HD TV, a floor-to-ceiling Lego wall, a 212-sq ft balcony complete with table tennis, and a full-size whirlpool. Complete with a Royal Genie, who caters to every whim, there are many more surprises awaiting guests along the way.

Symphony of the Seas welcomed her first guests on Saturday 31st March for a one-time-only, five-night preview sailing, calling on Naples and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy.

The ship’s maiden seven-night Mediterranean voyage departs Saturday 7th April from Barcelona, Spain, where the crescendo of thrills will be brought to life by the 2,200 international crew members who proudly represent 77 countries around the world. Symphony of the Seas will homeport in Barcelona for the summer, visiting Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Provence, France; and Florence/Pisa, Rome and Naples, Italy. Beginning 10th November, Miami, Florida, will become the ship’s year-round homeport, making Symphony of the Seas the first new Oasis Class ship to sail from the cruise capital of the world using Royal Caribbean’s new state-of-the-art Terminal A.

The seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises will call on Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s newly revealed destination in the Bahamas. For more information about Symphony, visit RoyalCaribbean.com/SymphonyoftheSeas.