Royal Caribbean Establishes Barbados Base

Royal Caribbean International is set to take on its rivals by establishing a winter fly-cruise base in Barbados for the first time.

Grandeur of the Seas will make its comeback from Covid-enforced inactivity starting in December 2021 when it will begin sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados. It will run two week-long cruises and a 14-night itinerary, with new ports of call including Tobago, Trinidad and St Vincent and late-night stays planned for Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

Royal Caribbean International president and chief executive Michael Bayley said: “We are excited to grow our longstanding partnership with Barbados and introduce Bridgetown as Royal Caribbean’s newest home port. Sailing from the heart of the Windward Islands unlocks new memorable vacations to share with family and friends in breath-taking places, such as Grenada, St Lucia, and now St Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago. The pink-sand beaches and unexpected adventures across Barbados also make it an ideal destination for our guests to experience even more of the Caribbean charm and culture before or after their cruise.”

The 2021-22 winter cruises from Bridgetown are:

7-night Southern Caribbean Island Hop visiting Tobago, Trinidad, Grenada, St Vincent, Dominica and St Lucia.

7-night Southern Caribbean Adventure visiting Grenada, Bonaire, Aruba, Curacao andTrinidad.

14-night Ultimate Caribbean visiting Grenada, St Vincent, Bonaire, Aruba (overnight), Curacao, Trinidad, Cartagena, Colon and Puerto Limon.

The new cruises with Sunday departures opened for booking on Wednesday, January 13.