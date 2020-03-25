Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Extends Global Suspension of Cruising

Given global public health circumstances, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has decided to extend the suspension of sailings of its global fleet until 12 May.

RCCL said: “We are working with our guests to address this disruption to their vacations, and we are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience. We are also working with our crew to sort out the issues this decision presents for them.

“We expect to return to service on 12 May 2020. Because of announced port closures, we expect to return to service for Alaska, Canada and New England sailings on 1 July 2020.”