Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Certain Sailings

Royal Caribbean Group announced today that it is extending the suspension of some sailings, including all sailings from the United States until 30th June, while continuing its measured return to service with more sailings scheduled from different regions around the world.

“Safety is the first priority, and we know that cruising can be safe, as we have seen in Europe and Asia,” said Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO. “The rising number of Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, layered on top of the rigorous health and safety measures we are implementing under the Healthy Sail Panel’s guidance, enables us to create a safe environment to take a cruise. We strongly believe that President Biden’s stated goal for society to reopen in time for Independence Day is a realistic goal.”

While we continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States and government authorities around the world, we have made the following adjustments to upcoming 2021 itineraries:

Royal Caribbean International

Suspending sailings through 30 th June

June Excluding all ships which have recently announced many new homeports around the globe

Adventure of the Seas will sail from new homeport Nassau, The Bahamas, on 7-night cruises that include Perfect Day at CocoCay beginning 12 th June.

June. Vision of the Seas will sail from first-time homeport Bermuda on 7-night cruises that include Perfect Day at CocoCay beginning 26 th June.

June. Jewel of the Seas will sail from its new homeport of Cyprus on 7-night cruises in the Greek islands beginning 10 th July.

July. Anthem of the Seas will sail from Southampton, England, on 4-, 5- and 8-night cruise in the British Isles beginning 7th July.

Celebrity Cruises

Suspending sailings through 30 th June

June Excluding all ships which have recently announced many new homeports around the globe

Celebrity Silhouette will sail from Southampton, England, on 6- to 8- night cruises around Britain’s coastline beginning 3 rd July.

July. Celebrity Apex will make its debut from Athens with stops around the Mediterranean beginning 19 th June.

June. Celebrity Millennium will sail from new homeport St. Maarten with stops in the Caribbean beginning 5th June.

Silversea Cruises

Suspending sailings through 30 th June

June Excluding Silver Moon, Silver Origin and Silver Explorer

Silver Moon will sail from new homeport Athens, Greece, on 10-night cruises that include Israel and Cyprus beginning 18th June.

The Group’s thoughtful return to sailing continues with announcements in the past 30 days of eight more ships that will be welcoming guests beginning in June with science-backed protocols, including vaccines.