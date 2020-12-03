Royal Caribbean floats out Odyssey of the Seas ahead of its 2021 launch

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship Odyssey of the Seas has surpassed another key milestone and been floated out of the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, to transfer docks – a process that took more than seven hours. Once the interior work on Odyssey of the Seas is completed, she will be conveyed down the river Ems to complete technical and nautical sea trials.

Odyssey of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s second Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship and the first of its kind to sail in Europe in spring 2021, when guests will be able to cruise from Rome to take in the marvels of the Greek Isles and the Mediterranean.

Ben Bouldin, Vice President, EMEA, Royal Caribbean International commented: “We are delighted to reveal a glimpse of Odyssey of the Seas to the public. She will be the latest Royal Caribbean game changer to join our fleet next year. When we welcome our guests back, they will be able to enjoy unforgettable activities onboard Odyssey, dig in to delicious dining from around the world, and soak up the sun at a newly designed resort-style pool deck.”

Odyssey of the Seas will boast some of Royal Caribbean International’s most adrenaline-pumping activities including bumper car show-downs and glow-in-the-dark laser tag at the largest indoor activity space at sea, SeaPlex, high-flying fun with a side of virtual reality at Sky Pad and skydiving on the RipCord by iFLY simulator.

For more information and itineraries onboard Odyssey of the Seas, please visit https://www.royalcaribbean.com/gbr/en/cruise-ships/odyssey-of-the-seas.