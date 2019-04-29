Royal Caribbean International Goes for Fifth Oasis Class Ship

The Oasis Class will soon have a new sister, as Royal Caribbean International celebrated the steel cutting of a fifth Oasis Class ship, scheduled to be delivered in 2021. The steel cutting, marking the official start of construction, took place at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The Oasis Class took the cruise industry by storm with the introduction of Oasis of the Seas a decade ago and again with the introduction of Symphony of the Seas in 2018. The fifth Oasis Class ship will combine the iconic seven-neighbourhood concept that her sister ships feature with a bold and unexpected line-up of thrilling experiences, imaginative dining, unparalleled entertainment, and the latest technology.