Royal Caribbean International Goes for Fifth Oasis Class Ship

The Oasis Class will soon have a new sister, as Royal Caribbean International celebrated the steel cutting of a fifth Oasis Class ship, scheduled to be delivered in 2021. The steel cutting, marking the official start of construction, took place at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The Oasis Class took the cruise industry by storm with the introduction of Oasis of the Seas a decade ago and again with the introduction of Symphony of the Seas in 2018. The fifth Oasis Class ship will combine the iconic seven-neighbourhood concept that her sister ships feature with a bold and unexpected line-up of thrilling experiences, imaginative dining, unparalleled entertainment, and the latest technology.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

