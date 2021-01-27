Royal Caribbean Group extends Cruise with Confidence programme

Royal Caribbean Group is extending its “Cruise with Confidence” programme.

Effective, 1st February 2021, for all bookings created by 30th April 2021, on sailings on or before 30th April, 2022, guests will have the flexibility to cancel their cruise up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a full credit of the cruise fare paid. The Future Cruise Credit can be used for a cruise on or before 30th September 2022.

The cruise company will also continue to offer their “Best Price Guarantee” where guests can choose to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before their cruise. The ability to “Lift and Shift” reservations will be available through 31st January 2021.

In addition to easing concerns of booked guests, the policy enhances consumer confidence to schedule new bookings, knowing last-minute travel adjustments are allowed.

“As the world has changed, so have we. We want our guests to have peace of mind when booking a cruise, and extending this popular programme gives them more freedom and flexibility to make informed decisions,” says Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO Richard Fain.

The program applies to all cruises with sailing dates on or before 30th April 2022 and across the company’s global brands: Royal Caribbean International, and Azamara. For Celebrity Cruises, the extension applies to sailings before 4th May, 2022. For individual brand programme details, including information on Silversea’s programme, please visit the cruise lines’ websites: Azamara: http://www.azamara.co.uk/cruise-with-confidence, Celebrity: www.celebritycruises.co.uk/cruise-with-confidence, Royal Caribbean https://www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-with-confidence and Silversea: http://www.silversea.com/temporary-amendment-to-cancellation-policy.html.

https://presscenter.rclcorporate.com/press-release/132/royal-caribbean-group-extendsnbspcruise-with-confidencenbspprogram/

