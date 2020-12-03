Royal Caribbean Group Extends Suspension of Cruising

The Royal Caribbean Group has extended the suspension of some sailings as it continues to work with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government authorities around the world toward the shared goal of safely returning to cruising. However, Quantum of the Seas has resumed service in Singapore.

The following schedule reflects adjustments to upcoming itineraries:

Royal Caribbean International : Most global sailings suspended through to 28 February 2021 Australia sailings suspended through tp 30 April 2021 Spectrum of the Seas China sailings suspended through to 20 January 2021 Quantum of the Seas has resumed service in Singapore

: Celebrity Cruises : All global sailings suspended through to 28 February 2021 South America sailings suspended through to 7 April 2021

: Silversea Cruises: Suspended through to 1 April 2021, except for the 6 February 2021 sailing of Silver Origin

Azamara: Suspended sailings through to 20 March 2021



After months of careful planning, extensive training and simulated trials, Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas resumed cruises for Singapore residents this week with comprehensive health and safety measures in place meeting the requirements of the CruiseSafe Certification standards developed by the Singapore government.

Royal Caribbean Group’s panel of globally recognised scientific and medical experts, together with teams both on sea and on land, continue to focus on a healthy and safe return to service for guests, crew and the communities visited.

Royal Caribbean will be reaching out to its guests and travel partners to share further details and address any questions or concerns they may have. For more information, visit the brand cruise lines’ websites:

Azamara: www.azamara.com, Celebrity Cruises: www.celebritycruises.com, Royal Caribbean www.royalcaribbean.com and Silversea: www.silversea.com.