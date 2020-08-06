News

Royal Caribbean Group extends suspension of sailings

Royal Caribbean Group extends suspension of sailings

The Royal Caribbean Group has issued a statement,that the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit is our top priority. As we work with the CDC and others toward this shared goal, Royal Caribbean Group will be extending the suspension of sailings to include those departing on or before October 31, 2020, excluding sailings from China and Australia.

We will be reaching out to our guests and travel partners to share further details and address any questions or concerns they may have.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea enhances online marketing toolkit for travel advisors

Michael FloodAugust 6, 2020
Read More

Canary Islands Introduce Travel Assistance Policy to Cover Visitors for Covid-19 Expenses

Neil SteedmanAugust 6, 2020
Read More

Travellers using Dubai hub need to carry a negative COVID-19 test document

Michael FloodAugust 5, 2020
Read More

Virgin Atlantic Airlines files for bankruptcy in New York

Michael FloodAugust 5, 2020
Read More

WTM London and Travel Forward Reveal Extensive Plans for 2020

Neil SteedmanAugust 4, 2020
Read More

ITAA Forms Supplier Council for Affiliate Members

Neil SteedmanAugust 4, 2020
Read More

Global Borders Slowly Reopening UNWTO Research Reveals

Neil SteedmanAugust 4, 2020
Read More

WTTC Calls On Governments to Implement Comprehensive Testing Facilities at Airports

Neil SteedmanAugust 4, 2020
Read More

Topflight announce redundancies as a result of their Strategic Review

Michael FloodAugust 4, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland