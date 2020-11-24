Royal Caribbean Group is extending its “Cruise with Confidence” program

For all bookings created by January 31, 2021, guests have the flexibility to cancel their cruise up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a full credit of the cruise fare paid for a future cruise through April 2022 and May 4, 2022 for Celebrity Cruises. The cruise company will also continue to offer their “Best Price Guarantee” and “Lift and Shift.”

“Best Price Guarantee”: Guests can choose to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before their cruise.

“Lift and Shift”: This option is ideal for those guests wishing to move their vacation plans to next year. Eligible between now and January 31, 2021, guests can protect their original cruise fare and promotional offering by shifting to a future sailing on the same itinerary type, sailing length, stateroom category, and within the same 4-week period of their original cruise date same-time-next-year. Bookings for 2021 sail dates may shift to 2022 only on current deployment open through April 30, 2022 (May 4, 2022 for Celebrity).

In addition to easing concerns of booked guests, the policy enhances consumer confidence to schedule new bookings, knowing last-minute travel adjustments are allowed.

“We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings, because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility,” says Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO Richard Fain.

The program applies to all cruises with sailing dates on or before April 2022 and across the company’s global brands: Royal Caribbean International, and Azamara. For Celebrity Cruises, the extension applies to sailings before May 4, 2020. For individual brand program details, including information on Silversea’s program, please visit the cruise lines’ websites: Azamara: , Celebrity: , Royal Caribbean and Silversea.