Royal Caribbean Group Launches ‘Pay it Forward’ Programme – But Not Yet for Agencies Outside the US

Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCL) “Pay it Forward” $40 million program for travel advisors is now open for applications. First announced in December, the programme makes up to $250,000 available per agency in three-year, interest-free business loans, based on their circumstances. It is currently only available to agencies in the USA, but the company is looking to expand it to include agencies in its international markets, including Ireland.

As part of the second phase of RCL Cares (a program created to assist travel professionals in the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. territories dealing with the negative impact of the pandemic), Royal Caribbean Group launched a dedicated platform where qualifying travel agency business owners can apply for financial support from Royal Caribbean. Travel partners can submit loan applications on this site accessible through CruisingPower.com. The site provides additional information and everything advisors need to know, including additional program details and eligibility parameters.

To qualify, it’s required that:

The applicant be the owner or an authorized representative of the travel agency Agency commission earnings with Royal Caribbean Group have been at least $4,000 for bookings that sailed between July and December 2019 (these minimums and eligibility requirements may vary by state)

“COVID-19’s effects on travel partners’ businesses have been debilitating, and we want to do what we can to help them rebuild and recover,” RCL said in a statement.

As to whether agents outside the US will be able to benefit from it, the company said in a separate statement: “Royal Caribbean Group is continuing to support loyal travel advisors with its “Pay it Forward” program. As with the first phase of RCL Cares, the program will be localised for International markets to best fit their needs and legalities. More information on the International RCL Cares enhancements will be available shortly.”