News

RCI Club Royal Launches ‘Who’s Extraordinary?’ Competition

RCI Club Royal Launches ‘Who’s Extraordinary?’ Competition

Royal Caribbean International’s loyalty programme has announced its first ever ‘Trade Partner & Club Royal Awards Ceremony’ to recognise the work that agent partners are doing to raise the profile of cruise among holidaymakers in the UK and Ireland. Taking place on Thursday 23rd March 2017 at iconic London venue, The Gherkin, the event is set to be Club Royal’s biggest and best in 2017.

To celebrate, Club Royal is offering its members the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to attend this exclusive event as part of a new competition, ‘Who’s Extraordinary?’. To be in with a chance of winning a ticket, Club Royal members are invited to nominate their most extraordinary colleague and explain what makes them stand out from the crowd.

The lucky winners will receive a VIP place at the invitation-only awards ceremony for the nominee and themselves, including an exquisite three-course meal and show-stopping entertainment set in front of stunning 360 degree views of London; plus travel allowance and a night’s stay at a local luxury hotel.

The competition is open for entries from Wednesday 1st February until 15th February 2017. To enter, Club Royal members should simply send a video, email or photos to myclubroyaluk@rccl.com explaining why their colleague is truly extraordinary. Winners will be selected by the Club Royal team and entries will be judged on how innovative and unique their nomination is.

Ben Bouldin, Associate Vice President and Managing Director for UK & Ireland, Royal Caribbean International, said: “As we celebrate a milestone 12,000 members in Club Royal, it is great to take the time to celebrate the phenomenal engagement our members have shown. We truly value the support of our agency partners and what better way to recognise their extraordinary work than via our very first Club Royal awards ceremony.

Ben Bouldin -RCI

Ben Bouldin, Associate Vice President and Managing Director UK & Ireland, Royal Caribbean International

“Since its introduction two years ago, Club Royal has grown from strength to strength and as we continue to work even more closely with our agency partners, this awards ceremony is another way we can stop and say thank you for all the support provided.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport eNews September 2016 Story 2

Passenger Growth Continues at Cork Airport in 2017

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport January 2017

Dublin Airport Passenger Numbers Up 9% in January

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
Haven HafanYMor indoor pool refurbishment

Haven Holidays Makes a Splash for 2017

Michael FloodFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico Katrice Gunning

Katrice is Blue Insurance ‘Polo Magnifico’ January Winner

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 1

ASLF Summer Flights from Dublin to Halifax

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 2

High Quality Service with ASL Airlines France

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 3

Experience Nova Scotia with €280 Agent Fare + 1

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 4

Countless Things to Do in Nova Scotia

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 5

Nova Scotia – the Trip of a Lifetime

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland