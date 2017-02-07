RCI Club Royal Launches ‘Who’s Extraordinary?’ Competition

Royal Caribbean International’s loyalty programme has announced its first ever ‘Trade Partner & Club Royal Awards Ceremony’ to recognise the work that agent partners are doing to raise the profile of cruise among holidaymakers in the UK and Ireland. Taking place on Thursday 23rd March 2017 at iconic London venue, The Gherkin, the event is set to be Club Royal’s biggest and best in 2017.

To celebrate, Club Royal is offering its members the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to attend this exclusive event as part of a new competition, ‘Who’s Extraordinary?’. To be in with a chance of winning a ticket, Club Royal members are invited to nominate their most extraordinary colleague and explain what makes them stand out from the crowd.

The lucky winners will receive a VIP place at the invitation-only awards ceremony for the nominee and themselves, including an exquisite three-course meal and show-stopping entertainment set in front of stunning 360 degree views of London; plus travel allowance and a night’s stay at a local luxury hotel.

The competition is open for entries from Wednesday 1st February until 15th February 2017. To enter, Club Royal members should simply send a video, email or photos to myclubroyaluk@rccl.com explaining why their colleague is truly extraordinary. Winners will be selected by the Club Royal team and entries will be judged on how innovative and unique their nomination is.

Ben Bouldin, Associate Vice President and Managing Director for UK & Ireland, Royal Caribbean International, said: “As we celebrate a milestone 12,000 members in Club Royal, it is great to take the time to celebrate the phenomenal engagement our members have shown. We truly value the support of our agency partners and what better way to recognise their extraordinary work than via our very first Club Royal awards ceremony.

“Since its introduction two years ago, Club Royal has grown from strength to strength and as we continue to work even more closely with our agency partners, this awards ceremony is another way we can stop and say thank you for all the support provided.”