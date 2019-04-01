Royal Caribbean International and Master of the Skies

On 1st April Royal Caribbean International announced plans to take its travel experiences to extraordinary new heights with the launch of its first ever aircraft, Master of the Skies. Set to take to the skies in 2022, the first Cloud-class aircraft will offer guests the chance to enjoy many of the hallmarks of Royal Caribbean’s incredible cruise holidays, but at 35,000 feet in the air.

Onboard, VIP guests will experience leg room like never before in the Ultimate Family Suite, a favourite feature from Royal Caribbean’s latest ships. When the seatbelt sign comes off it’s time to turn on the fun: this child-friendly paradise features a dedicated entertainment zone that hosts an air-hockey table, a floor-to-ceiling Lego wall, and a library of video games across multiple gaming systems, as well as a whirlpool and dining area. The unique family suite in the sky is the ultimate first-class experience and has been meticulously duplicated from the world’s largest cruise ship Symphony of the Seas.

In a first of its kind, the Ultimate Family Suite will include a never before seen ‘slide in the sky’, affectionately named The Marvel, which will swirl and twirl its way through the double-decker cabin. The exclusive inclusion is inspired by the slide found in the Ultimate Family Suite onboard Symphony of the Seas, and will join Royal Caribbean’s impressive collection of slides across its fleet, including the Ultimate Abyss and The Blaster, the world’s longest waterslide at sea.

Thrill seekers wanting to pilot their own adventure can enjoy a mile-high sky dive thanks to the exhilarating RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator, borrowed from Anthem of the Seas for some gravity-defying fun. Those looking for in-flight refreshments can head to the Bionic Bar where they’ll be greeted by an unlikely cabin crew of robotic bar tenders; expect them to shake, stir and mix up the most technologically advanced aperitifs and customised cocktails, directly from the cockpit.

For those flying abroad to set off on their cruise, Master of the Skies will provide the most breath-taking transfer to kick-off the Royal Caribbean holiday from the moment they step on the aircraft.

Ben Bouldin, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Royal Caribbean International, said: “We believe that every step of our guests’ holiday should be extraordinary and when the sky’s the limit, launching an aircraft was the natural next step! Some of our well-known and much-loved favourites have been ingeniously integrated, including the world’s first slide in the sky, and we look forward to the latest addition to our fleet taking to the skies in 2022.”

Meanwhile, for those wishing to stick to the seas over the skies, ex-UK cruises take guests from car to bar in no time at all. Start your extraordinary holiday with ease and convenience, with sailings available from Southampton this summer onboard Independence of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas.