Royal Caribbean International Announces 5% Additional Commission for Agents

In celebration of its 50th birthday, Royal Caribbean International has today announced an additional 5% commission on all 2019, 2020 and 2021 sailings booked between 1 August and 30 September 2019. The extra incentive is applicable on all commissionable elements of the booking including flights, hotels and private transfers.

“We want to celebrate our strong relationships with trade partners with an extra special incentive in our 50th year”, said Martin MacKinnon, recently appointed Royal Caribbean UK & Ireland Sales Director. “We are anticipating very high demand for Allure of the Seas, as she will be the biggest and most innovative ship sailing Europe following her $165 million transformation.

“We feel this is the perfect way to reward agents for the very strong bookings we expect they will be making between now and the end of September. We hope that our partners recognise this is yet another demonstration of our ongoing commitment to them.”