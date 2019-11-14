Royal Caribbean International Announces European Itineraries for Summer 2021

Royal Caribbean International has announced European itineraries for 2021, with a new mix of destinations and industry-changing ships. Family-favourites Anthem of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas will return to Southampton and Barcelona respectively, while the brand-new Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s second Quantum Ultra class ship, will sail through Turkey and Greece. All itineraries are available to book as of today with the exception of Odyssey of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas, which will be open to book w/c 9 December.

New Itineraries from Southampton

Anthem of the Seas will be the first Quantum-class ship to take guests to ports in Norway, including Stavarnger, Kristiansand and Geiranger. Other new stops for Anthem include Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark, and Bordeaux, France. Select sailings include late nights in Paris, France, and overnights in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and Lisbon, Portugal.

Explore Europe from Barcelona

Vision of the Seas will continue to offer 12-night Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona, sailing the Greek Isles and making stops in Kotor, Motenegro; Nice, France; Rome, Florence/Pisa, Italy; and include an overnight in Venice, Italy, and late nights in Split, Croatia.

Jewel of the Seas will end the summer home-ported in Barcelona, where she will transport guests to the Iberian Peninsula and Greek Isles, including stops in Cannes, France; Athens and Santorini, Greece.

Italian Adventures from Venice

Rhapsody of the Seas will spend another summer season in Venice offering, seven-night sailings alternating between Greece/Croatia and the Greek Isles. Select sailings will offer late nights in Kotor, Montenegro.

British and Baltic Exploration

Select Jewel of the Seas sailings from her homeport of Amsterdam to the British Isles and Baltics will include overnights in Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Scotland, and in St Petersburg, Russia; as well as late-nights in Liverpool, England – marking the first time a Radiance-class ship calls to the city – and Bordeaux, France.

Adventure of the Seas will offer seven- to 11-night sailings including overnights in St Petersburg, Russia, from Stockholm, Sweden, and will also sail to Helsinki, Finland; Tallin, Estonia; and Visby, Sweden. Adventure will be open for booking the week of 9 December.

For more information on Royal Caribbean’s 2021 Europe itineraries, visit www.royalcaribbean.ie