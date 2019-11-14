News

Royal Caribbean International Announces European Itineraries for Summer 2021

Royal Caribbean International Announces European Itineraries for Summer 2021

Royal Caribbean International has announced European itineraries for 2021, with a new mix of destinations and industry-changing ships. Family-favourites Anthem of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas will return to Southampton and Barcelona respectively, while the brand-new Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s second Quantum Ultra class ship, will sail through Turkey and Greece. All itineraries are available to book as of today with the exception of Odyssey of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas, which will be open to book w/c 9 December.

New Itineraries from Southampton

Anthem of the Seas will be the first Quantum-class ship to take guests to ports in Norway, including Stavarnger, Kristiansand and Geiranger. Other new stops for Anthem include Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark, and Bordeaux, France. Select sailings include late nights in Paris, France, and overnights in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and Lisbon, Portugal.

Explore Europe from Barcelona

  • Harmony of the Seas will be sailing seven-night itineraries through the Western Mediterranean from Barcelona. For those wishing to start and end their trip in Italy, round-trip sailings from Rome are also available.
  • Vision of the Seas will continue to offer 12-night Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona, sailing the Greek Isles and making stops in Kotor, Motenegro; Nice, France; Rome, Florence/Pisa, Italy; and include an overnight in Venice, Italy, and late nights in Split, Croatia.
  • Jewel of the Seas will end the summer home-ported in Barcelona, where she will transport guests to the Iberian Peninsula and Greek Isles, including stops in Cannes, France; Athens and Santorini, Greece.

Italian Adventures from Venice

  • Rhapsody of the Seas will spend another summer season in Venice offering, seven-night sailings alternating between Greece/Croatia and the Greek Isles. Select sailings will offer late nights in Kotor, Montenegro.

British and Baltic Exploration

  • Select Jewel of the Seas sailings from her homeport of Amsterdam to the British Isles and Baltics will include overnights in Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Scotland, and in St Petersburg, Russia; as well as late-nights in Liverpool, England – marking the first time a Radiance-class ship calls to the city – and Bordeaux, France.
  • Adventure of the Seas will offer seven- to 11-night sailings including overnights in St Petersburg, Russia, from Stockholm, Sweden, and will also sail to Helsinki, Finland; Tallin, Estonia; and Visby, Sweden. Adventure will be open for booking the week of 9 December.

For more information on Royal Caribbean’s 2021 Europe itineraries, visit www.royalcaribbean.ie

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Celebrity Cruises Launches ‘Sail Your Way’ to the Trade

Michael FloodNovember 14, 2019
Read More

Silversea – One of 13 Sponsors for 2019 ITTN Awards

Neil SteedmanNovember 14, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 14th November 2019

Neil SteedmanNovember 14, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Plans Four New Routes ex Dublin for Summer 2020

Michael FloodNovember 14, 2019
Read More

My Hertz Weekend Launches in New European Markets

Neil SteedmanNovember 14, 2019
Read More

Next Week is Oscars Time! Book Your Seats Now for the ITTN Awards Gala Dinner

Neil SteedmanNovember 12, 2019
Read More

CAR Issues Three New Travel Agent Licences, Removes 10 Others from List

Neil SteedmanNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Win Two Business Class Tickets with Air France-KLM/Delta to the USA

Michael FloodNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Meadhbh Byrne is Wildcard Winner in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland