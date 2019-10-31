Royal Caribbean International Announces First Royal Beach Club in Antigua

Royal Caribbean International has announced that its first Royal Beach Club will launch in Antigua, along a half-mile of beachfront near Fort James. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Antigua and Barbuda for the project, which is scheduled to open in 2021.

Built for Royal Caribbean International guests, the Royal Beach Club at Fort James will combine the island’s striking beaches with the cruise line’s signature service and amenities. The Royal Beach Club Collection will bring the unique features and flavours of each destination to life. In Antigua, guests can take in the island’s exceptional views from private cabanas or plunge into a stunning pool and swim up to the bar to order a classic rum punch.

“The Royal Beach Club Collection is an adventure we cannot wait to reveal to our guests,” said Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean International. “We have incredible partners in the government of Antigua and Barbuda to bring the first of our collection to life. Together, we are designing an experience that will bring more visitors to these idyllic islands and will create significant economic benefits and opportunities for local employment for years to come.”

The Honorable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development and Investments, Government of Antigua and Barbuda, said: “The government of Antigua and Barbuda welcomes this multimillion-dollar investment into our tourism product by Royal Caribbean. The economic impact into our economy is projected to be approximately US$80 million from direct revenue to the Government over the next 30 years and over US$1 billion in indirect revenue during the same period.

“The project will also provide meaningful employment to Antiguans and Barbudans for both the construction phase and the operations of the project for years to come. We are truly grateful and appreciative that Royal Caribbean’s first Royal Beach Club will be in Antigua, which confirms confidence in our twin island state.”

The Royal Beach Club concept builds on the success of Royal Caribbean’s new Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas but will be a distinctly different experience for guests. “With Royal Beach Club, we are starting with a great day at a beautiful beach, and adding even more services and activities,” said Michael Bayley. “Each location will feature local food and music, family activities and custom attractions to give everyone plenty of options on how to spend their day by the ocean.”

Though Royal Caribbean does not expect to release specific designs for the Antigua destination for several months, the company expects to offer regional fare, island-style BBQs and live music, along with unforgettable experiences, including such thrills as wave runners, paddle boarding, snorkeling, a family splash pad, and stunning pool with swim-up bar.

Cruise tourism is growing globally, with an anticipated 50% growth in the Caribbean over the next decade. Through land-based destinations, such as Royal Caribbean’s recently announced Perfect Day Lelepa in the South Pacific, and the new Royal Beach Club concept, the company is supporting its expanding fleet of award-winning, innovative ships.