Royal Caribbean International Appoints New Sales Director and Head of Key Accounts

Royal Caribbean International has appointed Martin MacKinnon as its new Sales Director and Donna Carley as Head of Key Accounts in the UK & Ireland sales team.

Martin, who will join from early April, has held senior commercial leadership roles at Diageo and Kimberly Clark. He will report to Ben Bouldin, Associate Vice-President and Managing Director for UK & Ireland.

Donna will also join at the beginning of April, from Hall & Woodhouse. She replaces Angela Hall, who leaves the company to relocate to New Zealand.

Ben Bouldin said: “We were intent on carrying out a thorough search for the role of sales director, and in the end we screened over 600 candidates. In Martin I believe we’ve found a very credible individual with the passion for sales that this business demands. Similarly, Donna has the breadth of experience and the ambition and drive to equip her very well in the role of head of key accounts.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

