Royal Caribbean International Appoints Sean Treacy Senior VP International

Royal Caribbean International has appointed Sean Treacy as Senior Vice President of International. In this role, he will be responsible for the cruise line’s business across Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and EMEA.

Reporting to him will be Ben Bouldin, Vice President EMEA; Gavin Smith, Vice President and Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand; Angela Stephen, Associate Vice President and Managing Director, Singapore & SE Asia; and Alberto Muñoz Quiros, Associate Vice President, Latin America & Caribbean.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role and continue building a platform for growth for the Royal Caribbean International brand across the markets,” said Sean. “Royal Caribbean is the greatest cruise line in the world, offering the best ships, entertainment and destinations, and I can’t wait to work with this world-class global team to showcase our offerings to vacationers across the globe.”

Sean comes to this role with over 20 years of sales and strategy experience in the travel industry, 15 at Royal Caribbean, where he has served in various roles within the company, including Managing Director of Asia Pacific based in Singapore, overseeing revenue, deployment, sales, marketing and PR, and most recently he served as Vice President of Latin America and International Strategy where, under his leadership, Mexico experienced a record year of top sales in 2019.

Before joining Royal Caribbean, Sean worked for United Airlines where he held numerous roles in sales and revenue management. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a B.A. in Finance and Spanish Literature. Born in Brazil, he is a global citizen who has lived in Spain, Guatemala, Togo and Ireland before moving to the USA. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

