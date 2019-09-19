Royal Caribbean International Celebrates 50th With Style

Royal Caribbean International really celebrated its 50th Birthday event with style, coupled with the fifth year of Club Rewards in Ireland The location was the 5* Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, Co Waterford. RCI invited its top trade partners to a day of activity followed by a night of cuisine par excellence. The Ireland sales team of Jennifer Callister, Michelle Ryan and Holly Rice were joined by Martin McKinnon, Sales Director-UKL and Ireland. The team honoured these landmarks alongside 30 of the brand’s top agency partners and Club Rewards members from across Ireland at the exclusive event.

Maintaining the nautical theme, the agents changed into wet suits and were split into three teams in a kayak treasure hunt in the harbour of Ardmore strand. Then it was back to the hotel for a most interesting dissertation on champagne, including tasting the upmarket Billecart Salmon from France. Then it was time for an amazing dinner at the Cliff House award-winning Michelin-starred restaurant.

Hot on the heels of Royal Caribbean’s annual road trip, which saw Team Ireland visit 126 agency partners, the event recognised the extraordinary achievements of ‘Ireland’s Favourite Cruise Brand’ and the support from its committed trade partners.

Since its launch, Club Rewards has become the industry’s leading agent reward programme, offering incredible incentives and competitions, with over 3,500 agents having attended an event, such as once-in-a-lifetime trips to South Africa and inaugural sailings. A testament to the scheme’s popularity, over 70% of Royal Caribbean bookings are claimed via Club Rewards.