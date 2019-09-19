News

Royal Caribbean International Celebrates 50th With Style

Royal Caribbean International really celebrated its 50th Birthday event with style, coupled with the fifth year of Club Rewards in Ireland The location was the 5* Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, Co Waterford. RCI invited its top trade partners to a day of activity followed by a night of cuisine par excellence. The Ireland sales team of Jennifer Callister, Michelle Ryan and Holly Rice were joined by Martin McKinnon, Sales Director-UKL and Ireland. The team honoured these landmarks alongside 30 of the brand’s top agency partners and Club Rewards members from across Ireland at the exclusive event.

Checking in at the Cliff Castle Hotel

Maintaining the nautical theme, the agents changed into wet suits and were split into three teams in a kayak treasure hunt in the harbour of Ardmore strand. Then it was back to the hotel for a most interesting dissertation on champagne, including tasting the upmarket Billecart Salmon from France. Then it was time for an amazing dinner at the Cliff House award-winning Michelin-starred restaurant.

RCI Ireland team of Michelle Ryan, Martin McKinnon, Jennifer Callister, and Holly Rice

Hot on the heels of Royal Caribbean’s annual road trip, which saw Team Ireland visit 126 agency partners, the event recognised the extraordinary achievements of ‘Ireland’s Favourite Cruise Brand’ and the support from its committed trade partners.

Kayak competition

Since its launch, Club Rewards has become the industry’s leading agent reward programme, offering incredible incentives and competitions, with over 3,500 agents having attended an event, such as once-in-a-lifetime trips to South Africa and inaugural sailings. A testament to the scheme’s popularity, over 70% of Royal Caribbean bookings are claimed via Club Rewards.

Martin McKinnon dons a wet suit

The event culminated in the prestigious annual Trade Awards, which recognised trade partners across Ireland for their contribution, commitment and performance during 2018, followed by a spectacular firework display over the sea and an exclusive performance from Irish dance music band, Scannal.

The winners of the Kayak competition.

The award winners included:

  • Best Cruise Performance Europe 2018:  Worldchoice Ireland
  • Best Cruise Performance Caribbean 2018:  Tour America
  • Best Cruise Performance Rest of World 2018:  Click&Go
  • Best Retail Outlet 2018:  Cassidy Travel, Pavilions SC, Swords
  • Outstanding Contribution Award 2018 Republic of Ireland:  Sunway
  • Outstanding Contribution Award 2018 Northern Ireland:  Oasis Travel

    Sharon Harney is presented with her award by Jennifer Callister and Martin McKinnon

    Mary McKenna collects her award

    Deirdre Sweeny collects the award for Sunway

    Paul Hackett receives the award for Click&Go

    Sandra Corkin collects the award for Oasis Travel

    Worldchoice Award was collected by Caroline O’Toole and Carol Anne O’Neill

    50th birthday cake

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

