News

Royal Caribbean International Increases Commission by 3% for Early Bookings

Royal Caribbean International Increases Commission by 3% for Early Bookings

For bookings made on all Royal Caribbean International sailings in 2019 from today, 24th January, to 5th February inclusive, travel agents will receive an extra 3% in commission. The decision was made after the cruise line won ‘Best Trade Friendly Brand’ at the Travel Weekly Globe Travel Awards in London.

Ben Bouldin, Associate Vice President and Managing Director, UK & Ireland, said: “We were trying to come up with a way of saying ‘thank you’, because we were so thrilled and delighted to win the awards. Best Trade Friendly Brand is a first-time win for us, alongside the Best Mainstream Cruise Company award for the 13th year running. 

“We couldn’t do what we do without the incredible support we have from our trade partners. This is pay-day weekend, so we are expecting our trade partners to be very busy. We hope these incentives for their customers, as well as themselves, go some way to thanking them for their unwavering commitment to our brand.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travellers’ Protection Fund: To Be or Not To Be?

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2019
Read More

Helen and Joanna Win Boyzone Tickets with Turkish Airlines

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2019
Read More

Hainan Airlines Launches Non-Stop Dublin-Shenzhen Route

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2019
Read More

Cork Airport Appoints New Head of Aviation Business Development

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2019
Read More

€155m European Investment Bank Support for Irish Continental Group

Michael FloodJanuary 24, 2019
Read More

Bangkok Airways Welcomes 40th Aircraft to the Fleet

Michael FloodJanuary 24, 2019
Read More

Irish Cruise Market Grew 8.8% in January-September Period – CLIA

Neil SteedmanJanuary 22, 2019
Read More

WestJet Hosts the Trade at Abbey Theatre

Ian BloomfieldJanuary 22, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Unveils Brand Refresh with A330-300 in New Livery

Neil SteedmanJanuary 22, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland