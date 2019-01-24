Royal Caribbean International Increases Commission by 3% for Early Bookings

For bookings made on all Royal Caribbean International sailings in 2019 from today, 24th January, to 5th February inclusive, travel agents will receive an extra 3% in commission. The decision was made after the cruise line won ‘Best Trade Friendly Brand’ at the Travel Weekly Globe Travel Awards in London.

Ben Bouldin, Associate Vice President and Managing Director, UK & Ireland, said: “We were trying to come up with a way of saying ‘thank you’, because we were so thrilled and delighted to win the awards. Best Trade Friendly Brand is a first-time win for us, alongside the Best Mainstream Cruise Company award for the 13th year running.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the incredible support we have from our trade partners. This is pay-day weekend, so we are expecting our trade partners to be very busy. We hope these incentives for their customers, as well as themselves, go some way to thanking them for their unwavering commitment to our brand.”