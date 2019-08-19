Royal Caribbean International Offers Twice as Much Perfect Day at CocoCay

With the success of Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean International is celebrating 100 days of Perfect Day with a double dose of adventure. The cruise line has released new, four-night itineraries that now include two visits to the private island destination.

In one short getaway, guests will have twice the time to thrill and chill on their choice of nearly 40 sailings beginning 30 September. Three exclusive cruises also make their debut, featuring a late-night island experience on Perfect Day, complete with extended hours and new adventures.

“Perfect Day at CocoCay has revolutionised private destinations in the vacation industry, and the resounding feedback from our guests is that they want more – more time and even more ways to experience the island,” said Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean International. “We are building on an incredible adventure that is already winning the hearts of many.”

Guests sailing onboard Navigator and Mariner of the Seas on these select cruises can double down on adventure by chilling one day and dialing up the thrills the next, or hitting repeat on a combination of all their favourites. From plunging down the tallest waterslide in North America, Daredevil’s Peak, and soaring up to 450 feet in the air in the Up, Up & Away helium balloon, to relaxing in the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool, Oasis Lagoon; or on the pristine, white sand beaches, vacationers have plenty to choose from.

Shining a new light on the short getaway are Royal Caribbean’s three one-of-a-kind cruises with late-night visits to the island onboard Navigator of the Seas. Travellers of all ages will have the chance to extend the excitement long after the sun sets with traditional Bahamian-inspired activities, including a Junkanoo Jam Up Party, an island barbeque, and performances by a calypso band and fire dancers, topped off with farewell fireworks before setting sail.