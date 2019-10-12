News

Royal Caribbean International Reveals Homeport for Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has announced the homeport and name of its fifth Oasis Class ship. Wonder of the Seas will be world’s largest cruise ship and will set sail from Shanghai, China, in 2021.

Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean International, said: “Royal Caribbean is known for its innovation and constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and an Oasis Class ship in China is proof of that. Wonder of the Seas will redefine the ultimate vacation and be revolutionary in her own right, and she marks one of Royal Caribbean’s most exciting chapters to come.”

Wonder of the Seas will be part of the Oasis class of ships, the largest in the world, and will combine the seven-neighbourhood concept that her sister ships feature, along with a bold lineup of thrilling experiences, imaginative dining, unparalleled entertainment, and the latest technology.

More information on Wonder’s itineraries and brand-new adventures will be announced soon.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

