Royal Caribbean International Reveals New Allure of the Seas Features

Royal Caribbean International has revealed the signature features and innovative experiences coming to the Oasis-class Allure of the Seas as part of her 58-day, $165 million transformation when her season of seven-night Western Mediterranean cruises from her homeport of Barcelona, Spain, commences on 10 May 2020, visiting cities such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Provence (Marseille), France; Florence/Pisa (La Spezia), Rome (Civitavecchia) and Naples/Capri, Italy.

In November 2020, Allure will make her way to Miami for the winter season. Sailing from Royal Caribbean’s state-of-the-art Terminal A, the reimagined ship will offer seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises. Many of the ship’s Caribbean itineraries will include visits to the cruise line’s new private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

New features include the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides; completely redesigned Adventure Ocean children and teens spaces; the first Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar; and Quantum-class original Music Hall.

Family Favourites

Feature highlights include:

The 10-story Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea

The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, Typhoon, Cyclone and Supercell

Splashaway Bay children’s aquapark, featuring twin drench buckets, three waterslides, fountains, pools, water cannons and a Splash Pad for tots

Reimagined pool deck, complete with The Lime & Coconut signature bar across two locations, a wider variety of seating and shade with cabana-like ‘casitas’, daybeds, hammocks and swing seats; new whirlpools on the top deck, and a reinvigorated, adults-only Solarium

All-new Adventure Ocean, where younger children can choose their own immersive adventures across an entirely new layout. The major makeover will bring to life interactive, personalised and unexpected activities and features in areas redesigned from top to bottom, including whimsical rooms with climbable creations at Play Place, hands-on art, science and tech fun at Workshop; friendly competition in physical, interactive games at Arena; the Hangout, to chill and make new friends over gaming consoles or sit back for some quality ‘me’ time, AO Babies for babies and tots, and experiential activities at the multipurpose AO Junior space specially designed for 3- to 5-year-olds

Maxed-out teen spaces, debuting a 360-degree transformation, with a secret speakeasy-like entrance leading into an exclusive lounge with gaming consoles, music, movies, places to hang out and a new outdoor deck

Glow-in-the-dark laser tag in Clash for the Crystal City and Royal Escape Room – Apollo 18: Lunar Landing, an out-of-this-world expedition that challenges guests to solve puzzle after puzzle before time runs out

A World of Flavours

Allure will deliver an array of culinary possibilities with more restaurants, casual spots and bars joining the already-diverse offering of specialty and complimentary options.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, a new take on a guest-favourite, will offer the family-style, rustic dining experience with an enhanced menu of Italian staples, complete with hand-tossed pizza from the new in-house pizza oven, an expansive charcuterie station and a wide selection of wines and limoncellos

Portside BBQ will serve up a menu inspired by popular barbecue styles, including brisket, pulled pork, chicken, burnt ends, mac and cheese, homestyle cornbread and more

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade for gameday watch parties on big-screen TVs, tournaments, bar bites with a twist and ice-cold brews

El Loco Fresh, featuring casual Mexican ‘street fare’

Sugar Beach, the sweetest spot onboard with more than 220 types of candy and ice cream

Bionic Bar by Makr Shakr, manned by two robot bartenders shaking up classic cocktails and custom orders

Amped-Up Hotspots

Guests can go out for a ‘night on the town’ and find new venues added to the nightlife offered onboard: