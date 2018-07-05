Royal Caribbean International Seeks Regional Sales Manager for Ireland

Royal Caribbean International is to appoint a new Regional Sales Manager for Ireland and the closing date for applications is Friday 20th July 2018.

RCI says: “This isn’t your average 9-5, tied to the desk, clock-watching daily grind. This is working with a multi-award-winning cruise line that kicks ordinary out of the window and makes everyday spectacular. It’s being part of a team that will keep sales high and help build the Royal Caribbean International brand.”

Those who wish to apply need to click on this link:

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/cap/view/742295602/?pathWildcard=742295602&trk=job_capjs