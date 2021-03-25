News

Royal Caribbean International Welcomes New Direct Flight to Barbados with Aer Lingus

Royal Caribbean International Welcomes New Direct Flight to Barbados with Aer Lingus

Grandeur of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International (RCI) welcomes the announcement by Aer Lingus, which confirms the launch of the airline’s first transatlantic services direct from Manchester to Barbados (BGI) from October this year. Having recently launched new sailings from Barbados, starting from December 2021, on the impressive ‘Grandeur of the Seas’, the introduction of these flights provides a convenient way for Irish holiday makers to experience everything Barbados and the Caribbean have to offer to.

Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland at Royal Caribbean said: “This latest announcement by Aer Lingus makes the unique destination of the Caribbean even more accessible for Irish holiday makers thanks to connecting Aer Lingus flights from Dublin, Cork and Belfast to Manchester. The new direct flights to Barbados are incredibly exciting news as Royal Caribbean also recently announced that – for first time – we will be sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados this winter. The itineraries start from 5th December 2021 and will sail from Barbados up until 17th April 2022”.

Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland Royal Caribbean International

She added: “After the difficult year the travel industry has had, this news is definitely something to look forward to. Sun and culture seekers can travel to Barbados with ease thanks to Aer Lingus and Royal Caribbean, two trusted brands that will work together to ensure every Caribbean holiday is hassle-free for all Irish holiday makers in search of some much-needed winter sun”.

Barbados is known for its rich history and celebrated for its kind and hospitable people – a defining Bajan trait passed on for almost 400 years and still strong today. Adventure-seekers looking to discover the Bajan island vibe will have diverse experiences to choose from across the country’s 11 parishes – a mix of coastal, rural and urban neighbourhoods, some sophisticated and luxurious, others immersive and based in nature. Spanning 166 square miles between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, the island is chock-full of natural and cultural heritage to satisfy wanderlust of all types.

Royal Caribbean’s inaugural season sailing from Barbados adds even more variety to the cruise line’s current 2021-22 winter season. New departure ports and destinations will bring a breadth of fresh experiences for travellers to make the most of their highly anticipated vacations.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Worldchoice Launch Online ‘Return to Business’ Sessions

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean to Sail From Cyprus For Summer

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Easyjet Launch New Belfast Flight

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Tui Adjusts Summer Capacity as Bookings Stall

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Disney World Testing Facial Recognition Technology

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

5km Travel Limit ‘Bordering on Ridiculous’, Taoiseach Told

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

The World’s Best Cities for Vegetarians

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

O’Leary: There’ll Be a ‘Strong Summer 2021’

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

CLIA Calls on CDC to Lift ‘Outdated’ Order And Allow US Cruises…But CDC Holds Firm

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn