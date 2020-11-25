Royal Caribbean International’s Black Friday Sale

Royal Caribbean is offering guests up to $400 onboard spend on bookings made from 25 November to 1 December, as part of its Black Friday sale. Make the most of your 2021 adventure using the additional spend on unforgettable shore excursions, luxurious spa services, specialty dining at a selection of world-class restaurants, deluxe beverage packages or even a visit to the Vegas-style Casino Royale.

With spell-binding cruises setting sail from the UK, Europe and further afield starting from just €479pp, there’s never been a better time to book.

For families of all shapes and sizes looking for a memorable holiday, Harmony of the Seas®’s 16 decks are filled with adventures including the tallest waterslide at sea, Ultimate Abyss℠, deck-defying stunts at the AquaTheater and a robot-helmed Bionic Bar. As well as dazzling Broadway performances and gastronomic experiences, guests will have the opportunity to visit spellbinding locations such as Naples, Florence and Palma de Mallorca.

7 night Western Mediterranean Cruise of Harmony of the Seas

Price: from €719pp

Departs from Barcelona July – October 2021

Destinations include:

Mallorca, Spain

Marseille, France

Florence, Italy

Rome, Italy

Naples, Italy

7 night Italy and Adriatic Cruise on Rhapsody of the Seas

Price: from €479pp

Departs from Venice April – November 2021

Destinations include:

Rome, Italy

Naples, Italy

Sicily, Italy

Corfu, Greece

Zadar, Croatia

Koper, Slovenia

Venice, Italy

Full T&CS

* Price is per person, cruise-only including taxes and fees, based on additional guests in a double occupancy eligible stateroom on selected sailings. Price quoted in Pounds Sterling or Euro and reflects any promotional savings, and local market adjustments e.g. currency values or local taxes.

Black Friday • Cyber Monday applies to new bookings made between 25 November 2020 to 1 December. Black Friday • Cyber Monday offers up to $400 USD to spend at sea (“Onboard credit” or ‘’OBC’’) on select sailings departing on or after 1 January 2021. OBC amounts are per stateroom and determined by category booked and sailing length: On sailings 5 nights or less, $75 USD OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $100 USD OBC for Balconies, and $200 USD OBC Suites; on sailings 6 nights or longer, $100 USD OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $150 USD OBC for Balconies and $400 USD OBC for Suites. Onboard credit does not apply to China departures.