Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas Adds New Homeporting Season in Singapore Until 2021

Royal Caribbean International has announced that Quantum of the Seas will add a new homeporting season in Singapore, sailing in the region until April 2021. The additional season of seven months will be the cruise line’s longest ever Singapore deployment for a Quantum Class ship. Sailings onboard Quantum of the Seas for the 2020/21 season will open for sale in the week of 3 June 2019.

The announcement was made during a celebration for the arrival in Singapore of the cruise line’s newest and largest cruise ship in Asia, Spectrum of the Seas. Gavin Smith, Royal Caribbean’s Senior Vice President International, said that Royal Caribbean’s commitment to bring in two of the world’s largest and most innovative ships in 2019 – along with the decision to sustain the presence of a Quantum Class ship in the region till 2021 – underscores Royal Caribbean’s confidence in the region’s thriving cruise industry, with Singapore playing a major role as a cruise hub.

“Royal Caribbean has big ambitions for Asia – and Singapore sits at the heart of our growth in this region. The additional homeporting of Quantum of the Seas in the 2020/21 season will add some 180,000 guests to the Singapore cruising scene, and we are excited for them to experience our world-class, innovative ships.

“We mark a new era of cruising for both Royal Caribbean and the region in 2019. We are celebrating 50 years of bold innovation as a global brand, and ships like Spectrum of the Seas and our additional capacity with Quantum of the Seas shows that we are poised to continue riding on Asia’s astounding growth. Singapore plays an important role as one of the region’s most significant cruise destinations, and we look forward to growing the cruise industry here and in the region.”

Spectrum of the Seas

Spectrum of the Seas kicks off her inaugural Singapore season this month with three sailings out of three to nine nights to destinations such as Penang, Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My) and Hong Kong. She will be based in Shanghai from this June.

Quantum of the Seas

Scheduled to return in November 2019, Quantum of the Seas will first see 34 sailings during the six months from November 2019 to April 2020. The ship will then return for a longer season in October 2020, with a total of 40 sailings over seven months till April 2021– the cruise line’s longest ever Singapore deployment for a Quantum Class ship.