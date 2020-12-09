Royal Caribbean launches Brand-new Club Rewards Mobile App for Android and iOS

Royal Caribbean International has launched its brand-new Club Rewards mobile app, which is now available for both Android and iOS devices today.

An industry first, the app is free to download and allows agents to easily track, monitor and spend their Club Rewards by linking their Club Royal login credentials with the in-app digital Mastercard. Users can easily and seamlessly transfer their Club Rewards balance to their digital Mastercard directly within the app making rewards instantly accessible and ready to spend in-store using the contactless Mastercard or online.

Royal Caribbean is also offering Triple Rewards for the first 100 agents who download the app and make a booking. They simply need to email the booking reference to royalsalessupportuk@rccl.com to claim the Triple Rewards.

Members also still have time to enter the competition, which could see them win one of two Apple Watches just in time for Christmas. To enter, members simply need to take a picture of themselves using the Club Rewards app and upload it to Royal Caribbean’s social channels from within the app, tagging #WatchoutRoyal.

First time ever our Ireland members will now also start earning in Euros (not £s).

The deadline for both the competition submissions and claiming the Triple Rewards incentive is 17th December 2020.

