News

Royal Caribbean launches Brand-new Club Rewards Mobile App for Android and iOS

Royal Caribbean launches Brand-new Club Rewards Mobile App for Android and iOS

Royal Caribbean International has launched its brand-new Club Rewards mobile app, which is now available for both Android and iOS devices today.

An industry first, the app is free to download and allows agents to easily track, monitor and spend their Club Rewards by linking their Club Royal login credentials with the in-app digital Mastercard. Users can easily and seamlessly transfer their Club Rewards balance to their digital Mastercard directly within the app making rewards instantly accessible and ready to spend in-store using the contactless Mastercard or online.

Royal Caribbean is also offering Triple Rewards for the first 100 agents who download the app and make a booking. They simply need to email the booking reference to royalsalessupportuk@rccl.com to claim the Triple Rewards.

Members also still have time to enter the competition, which could see them win one of two Apple Watches just in time for Christmas. To enter, members simply need to take a picture of themselves using the Club Rewards app and upload it to Royal Caribbean’s social channels from within the app, tagging #WatchoutRoyal.

First time ever our Ireland members will now also start earning in Euros (not £s).

The deadline for both the competition submissions and claiming the Triple Rewards incentive is 17th December 2020.

An industry first, the app is free to download and allows agents to easily track, monitor and spend their Club Rewards by linking their Club Royal login credentials with the in-app digital Mastercard. Users can easily and seamlessly transfer their Club Rewards balance to their digital Mastercard directly within the app making rewards instantly accessible and ready to spend in-store using the contactless Mastercard or online.

Royal Caribbean is also offering Triple Rewards for the first 100 agents who download the app and make a booking. They simply need to email the booking reference to royalsalessupportuk@rccl.com to claim the Triple Rewards.

Members also still have time to enter the competition, which could see them win one of two Apple Watches just in time for Christmas. To enter, members simply need to take a picture of themselves using the Club Rewards app and upload it to Royal Caribbean’s social channels from within the app, tagging #WatchoutRoyal.

First time ever our Ireland members will now also start earning in Euros (not £s).

The deadline for both the competition submissions and claiming the Triple Rewards incentive is 17th December 2020.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Brendan O’Connor announced as new General Manager of Adare Manor

Michael FloodDecember 9, 2020
Read More

Center Parcs Longford Forest reopens for Christmas

Michael FloodDecember 9, 2020
Read More

IATA Calls for Further Government Supports Following Disappointing October

Neil SteedmanDecember 9, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport’s Platinum Services Wins Two Silver Awards

Michael FloodDecember 8, 2020
Read More

New Attractions and Accommodations in Portugal

Neil SteedmanDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Aer Lingus announces Santorini as new destination for Summer 2021

Michael FloodDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean floats out Odyssey of the Seas ahead of its 2021 launch

Michael FloodDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Emirates Offers Free 5-Star Hotel Stay in Dubai

Neil SteedmanDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin COVID-19 update

Michael FloodDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland